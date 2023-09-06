Pirate Poker Run 2022

Local pirates have some fun at the 2022 annual Pirate Poker Run. From left are, Alex Clasessens, Sandy Brogan, Brandon Balan, Zac Scales, Brittany Scales, Tim Larson and Matt Mendez.

 SUN Photo BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — Pirates like to carouse, listen to music and search for treasure, of course.

The Englewood Beach Waterfest’s annual Pirate Poker Run is set for Saturday.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments