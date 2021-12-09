CAPE HAZE - Charlotte County Commissioners on Tuesday may solidify the future of what had been the Placida Fishery complex and the historic heart of commercial fishing in Cape Haze.
After more than a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boca Grande residents Jay Feinberg and his wife, Cookie Potter-Feinberg, presented the county their mixed-use development plan on nearly 15 acres. Once, it was a complex that included art galleries, a restaurant, residences and an inactive fish house.
The name of the development is The Village & Marina at Boca Grande.
Located near the Boca Grande Causeway, at the junctions of Placida and Gasparilla Roads, the property sits at the mouth of Coral Creek where it meets Gasparilla Sound.
The Fishery complex — now bulldozed — was a remnant of what had been a thriving hub of commercial fishing, primarily mullet fishing, for Southwest Florida from the 1940s into the 1990s.
The economic death knell for the fishing industry sounded when Florida voters adopted in the mid-1990s a net ban that severely limited the size of gill nets for commercial fishing.
A shadow of what had been robust fishing industry, Patsy Smith of Patsy's Crabs was the last business in the Fishery to buy mullet, blue crabs and other catches from commercial fishermen and sell it to the public.
The Feinbergs envision a future for the Fishery property quite different from its past. The revised proposed development now includes:
• 99 multi-family residential units.
• 155 hotel rooms, including 4,000 square feet of ballroom area and five hotel bungalows.
• 4,560 square feet of restaurant and 3,600 square feet of bridge club and meeting space.
• 4,000 square feet of retail.
• An amenity center which includes an elevated pool, outdoor bar area, and bathrooms.
• An architectural feature, such as a lighthouse, located at a traffic circle for the development.
• A public marina made up of the 44 existing boat slips permitted on the property. The developers are asking state officials to approve additional slips for the marina, which will be open to the general public.
The project will need Feinberg to transfer development units onto his property. The project will have to find a minimum of 68 existing residential development units from other properties in West County.
Also, the county will expect a contribution of $13,780 into its fund dedicated for the construction of emergency hurricane shelters.
The meeting is Tuesday at commission chambers of the Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The land use meetings begin at 2 p.m.
