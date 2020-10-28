ENGLEWOOD — Members of the Rotary Club of Placida held a ceremony on a recent Sunday morning to honor two Englewood people who have supported the young people in the community for years.
The club presented the Ann Dever Child Advocacy Award to Fran and Mary Jo Holleran.
Ann Dever was an advocate for children in Englewood and Charlotte County for decades. Among her accomplishments, she started the nonprofit volunteer organization Kids Needs of Greater Englewood, which collects donations of clothing and other essentials to help the needy children in the community.
Fittingly, the ceremony was held at the entrance to the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, on San Casa Drive. The park and its new recreation center are named for Ann and her husband, Chuck Dever.
The Hollerans are both retired from the Charlotte County School District. Both served as teachers. Fran retired a few years ago as a professional development specialist for the district. Mary Jo was a guidance counselor at Lemon Bay High School where she spent much of her time matching up thousands of Englewood high school students with millions in scholarship dollars to help pay for furthering their education.
"Fran and Mary Jo have dedicated their lives to children," said club member Linda Stevens, who presented the Hollerans with a plaque and a beautiful bouquet of flowers. "They are extremely active in our community and both very involved in Ann’s dream, Kid’s Needs."
"From the bottom of our hearts we thank you, Fran and Mary Jo, for your continued support and for making a difference."
The Rotary Club of Placida meets 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every first and third Wednesday at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. For more information, visit www.placidarotaryclub.com, email info@placidarotaryclub.com or like the club's page on Facebook.
For more about Kids Needs of Greater Englewood, visit kidsneedsenglewood.com, call 315-256-6613 or like the organization's Facebook page.
