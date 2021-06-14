The Rotary Club of Rotonda spent Saturday helping out a local nonprofit organization, Project Phoenix, buy sprucing up their resale shop with a fresh coat of paint.
Members of the club and Project Phoenix spent most of Saturday pressure washing and painting the building at 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood
Project Phoenix helps people and families who have lost their belongings, whether it is due to a fire or some other circumstance. They can get items in the store, and 100% of the proceeds from the shop go to buying families and individuals items that Project Phoenix does not have at that time.
Rotary of Rotonda members attending Saturday included Barbara Knodel of Nord Fossil, Linda Stevens of Stevens the Florist South, Robert Ring of Grande Aire, Alex Wilson, Don Xavier, Pete Pruitt of Phillips Landscaping, and Allan Schildknecht.
For more about the Rotary Club of Rotonda, visit the club's Facebook page. For more about Project Phoenix, visit www.ProjectPhoenixEnglewood.org or call 941-681-2707.
