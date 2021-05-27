VENICE — The Planning Commission will get some clarification Tuesday about the demolition of historic buildings under the current and proposed land-use codes.
The Architectural Review Board currently has authority over such demolitions and the Historical Preservation Board has lobbied to take it over.
The draft land-development code provisions the Commission discussed in April call for combining the two bodies into one, to be known as the Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board (HPARB), that would evaluate applications for a certificate of demolition.
But, Commissioner Shaun Graser wrote in an email to Development Services Director Jeff Shrum, which properties would need approval?
"I was under the impression that demolition orders, certificates of architectural compliance, etc., only pertained to those properties that agreed to be on the (local historic) registry," he wrote, asking that Shrum provide some clarification.
One of the Commission's biggest criticisms of the draft code provision was that it would protect too many properties.
A certificate would be required to demolish any building in the city’s Historic Venice district, many of the buildings in the Venetian Theme district and any building deemed a contributing structure to the original John Nolen plan for the city whether or not the building itself has historic value, Shrum said.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder cited the Edgewater district east of the bypass and south of East Venice Avenue as a problem area.
Because Nolen intended it to be an area for workforce housing, there are a number of houses there that were built in the 1920s.
But at least twice as many were built in the 1950s and are connected to Nolen's design only because of where they sit.
The city’s preservation effort should focus on Nolen-era — pre-1930 — houses in Nolen-plan areas, he said, and his colleagues agreed.
Shrum's staff has prepared a map showing the Nolen Historic District and the contributing structures, indicating those that are from 1929 or earlier and all the other ones, but it's a work in progress, he said in a memo to the Commission.
"I would like to emphasize that staff is still reviewing this data against the John Nolen National Register documentation," he wrote. "We hope to have the statistics behind this data available for discussion at the meeting."
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Commission is scheduled to:
• consider the site-and-development plan for a 48,600-square-foot, 42-bed rehabilitation hospital at 0 Curry Lane, south of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice campus.
• consider recommendations for the draft land-use regulations proposed by the Architectural Review Board.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
The complete agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
