VENICE — The City Council’s summer break continues but the Planning Commission is getting back to work next week.
One of the items on Tuesday’s agenda is revisions to the regulations adopted last year to allow mobile food vending while restaurants were dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.
A law that went into effect in June 2020 preempts to the state the control of vehicle licenses, registrations, permits and fees for mobile vending, according to a memo from Planning Manager Roger Clark.
That significantly reduces the city’s authority, but it can still require that a vendor operating on private property comply with applicable code requirements and that one on city-owned property or right of way get a city permit.
Assistant City Manager Len Bramble will present a new regulatory plan to the Commission for a recommendation to the Council. If approved, it will become part of the land-use regulations.
The provisions distinguish between an ice-cream truck selling “individually portioned frozen novelties or desserts” that can move along city streets, and other mobile food vendors that have to operate from a fixed location, though they can relocate during the day.
They would set standards for the number of vendors on a property and hours of operation and would ban alcohol sales except under a special-event permit, among other rules.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Commission will consider:
• a variance request from the owner of the property at 301 Ponce de Leon Ave. for relief from a front setback for the installation of an in-ground pool.
• a site-and-development plan for two medical office buildings at 2501 and 2601 Curry Lane, along with a special exception request to reduce the required number of parking spaces from 662 to 545.
• a preliminary plat for Vistera, a 391-lot residential single-family subdivision planned by Border Road Investments LLC between Border Road and Laurel Road west of Jacaranda Boulevard.
• a proposed comprehensive plan amendment to comply with a new state law requiring that it include a property rights element.
• a land development regulations update from Clark, who is the acting Planning and Zoning director following the departure of Jeff Shrum.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Council Chambers at Venice City, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with instructions for connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.