ENGLEWOOD — The Coastal Wildlife Club invites the public to learn why plastics are dangerous to creatures, particularly those in a marine environment.
On the eve of the local sea turtle nesting season, Coastal Wildlife Club will sponsor a live presentation online by Terry L Root about the impact of plastics on the world's wildlife.
The talk will be shown online 6:15 p.m. April 28. The event is free, but the public is asked to visit www.coastalwildlifeclub.org to preregister.
Root is a leader in climate science. She has served as a senior fellow emerita at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University. She was a lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change Assessment Report which in 2007 and a lead author for the third Assessment Report in 2001. In 2007, the panel, including Root, shared winning the Nobel Prize with former Vice President Al Gore.
Among her honors, Root was awarded the Spirit of Defenders Award for Science by Defenders of Wildlife in 2010. She served on the National Audubon board of directors from 2010 to 2019 and is on numerous science advisory boards.
Among her pursuits, Root studies how wild animals and plants are adapting to climate change. Her recent focus has been studying possible extinctions with warming climate.
To learn more about the nonprofit Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees sea turtle nesting season on Manasota Key, visit www.coastalwildlifeclub.org or its Facebook page.
