ENGLEWOOD — With backpacks, glue, markers, tissues, pencils, hand sanitizer and hundreds of other supplies, Project Phoenix wants teachers to stop spending their own money to help students.
Because of a $8,000 donation from the Englewood Leadership Class of 2019, Bobbi Sue Burton, founder of Project Phoenix, stocked the shelves of the Teacher's Tools section at the Resale Store, 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
"We have all kinds of things for the teachers so they don't have to keep going out any buying supplies," Burton said. "We have treasure chest items, and gift cards left that were graciously donated by the 2019 Leadership Class. We really need the word out."
Burton said there are also display items for teacher's desks and projectors she can loan to a school.
"I'm willing to meet on Saturdays and after hours to help teachers get these supplies," Burton said. "I have personally called the schools and am not sure the teachers are aware."
"It's something we do in the community. We know teachers shouldn't be using their own money for supplies for students who can't afford them. We also know that half way through the year students run out of supplies and sometimes their parent's can't afford to buy them. We can help those teachers."
One of the objectives of the Leadership Englewood program is "to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change." Each class decides who community groups they want to sponsor.
Seeing the fruits of their labor
The Class of 2019 on Monday gathered at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, which is another of the groups they supported through the more than $25,000 raised from a luau fundraiser. As their final class project, the group donated to Project Phoenix, Englewood Meals on Wheels and the homeless coalition.
The homeless coalition donated $10,000 for the coalition to build a playground for families who stay in the housing units. The Punta Gorda Rotary, Murdock Baptist Church members and the Port Charlotte Little League Board also contributed to the project.
Darcy Woods, who works at the coalition and is a member of the 2019 leadership class, said the playground was a much-needed amenity for the families who spend time at the facility.
"I am so proud to be a part of this group of amazing community leaders," said Kathleen Jarosik, member of the 2019 leadership class. "Last year, the Leadership Class of 2019 was able to accomplish two big things. We threw a huge luau that was a blast and we raised a ton of money that impacted the community in such a positive way, including the addition of this playground at The Homeless Coalition."
The Homeless Coalition offers emergency shelter to individuals, families, and veterans in crisis. They also have a food pantry open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Anyone in need is permitted to shop there once a month.
"We offer hot meals every evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. all year," Woods said.
For more information about the school supplies, call Project Phoenix at 941-681-2707.
Editor's note: Elaine Allen-Emrich is a member of the 2019 Leadership Englewood class.
