The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jeremy Carder, 42, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: burglary, occupied dwelling (attempted), battery, touch or strike, resist an officer, obstruct without violence. Bond: $8,500.

Mark Merring, 28, 600 block of Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: resisting an officer, fleeing, eluding law enforcement official with lights and siren. Bond: $2,500.

John Waller, 46, 3000 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jonathan Vantilburg, 20, 6100 block of Jack Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Jordan Ritchie, 29, 3700 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ivan Danilovets, 32, 2100 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Calvin Bennett, 25, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

Shalissa Mitchell, 20, 5000 block of LaFrance Avenue, North Port. Charge: failure to leave information on a damaged, unattended vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Adam Ward, 30, 30 block of Easter Island Circle, Englewood. Charges: marijuana possession, more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $3,500.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments