The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ron Michael Clearwater, 43, 29000 block of Riverview Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $2,500.

Heather Christine Vernacatola, 51, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Tyler Jay Brugman, 28, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Ashley Marie Haffer, 24, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.

Ricky Dean Torres, 40, 23200 block of Delavan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $5,000.

Brett Anthony Langley, 27, 22400 block of Cheryl Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert Kevin Robbins Jr., 34, of Labelle, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,955.

Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 36, 700 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $24,000.

Thomas David Ayer, 69, of Cape Coral. Charge: unnatural and lascivious act. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Brett Robert Post, 26, of Cape Coral. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,500.

Craig Fredrick Berry, 48, of Bonita Springs. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christopher Allen West, 29, of Sarasota. Charges: driving while license permanently revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500

Jacques Jean-Louis Jr., 24, 19600 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation, burglary of an occupied conveyance, and battery. Bond: $12,000.

David Alan Carr, 57, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

George Alan Wilson, 42, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $12,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

