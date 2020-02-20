The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Bernadette Mcmahon Joseph, 64, 2200 block of Seaboard Ave., Venice. Charge: Battery. Bond: none.

Daniel Alexander Joseph, 24, 400 block of Comstock St., Punta Gorda. Charge: Aggravated battery. Bond: $25,000.

Michael William Kiernan II, 36, 200 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: Aggravated stalking: follow, harass, cyber-stalk, credible threat to person, contempt of court: violate financial responsibility misrepresent insurance. Bond: $2,000.

Brandy Lyn Swartz, 27, 6100 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Michael Carmine Capuano, 34, 2100 block of Sunset, Venice. Charges: Failure to obey law enforcement to stop, possess vehicle with altered numbers, driving while license is suspended revocation status, failure to register motor vehicle, probation violation: battery. Bond: $5,620.

Christopher Todd Terill, 42, address unknown. Charges: Probation violation: two counts of dealing in stolen property, two counts of false ownership info to pawn broker. Bond: none.

William Scott Adams Jr., 31, 5100 block of Geary Terrace, North Port. Charges: Probation violation: four counts of burglary, probation violation: burglary. Bond: none.

Donald Louis Cote, 51, 1100 block of S. Narramore St., North Port. Charge: Probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

George Marian Muncan, 42, 600 block of Toledo Road, North Port. Charge: Damage to property over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $500.

Anthony Pellegrini, 61, of Venice. Charge: Trespassing. Bond: $500.

Gregory Lewis Schwartz, 49, 9000 block of S Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.

Edward Earl Davis Jr., 52, Pan American/US 41, North Port. Charge: Probation violation: larceny petty theft first-degree.

Mariya Chelnokova, 36, 4800 block of Globe St., North Port. Charge: Possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

Richard Leo Thomas, 40, 3200 block of Tishman Ave., North Port. Charge: Pinellas County warrant: violation of injunction for protection of domestic violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Darlene Gayle Terrill, 65, 900 block of Posadas Ave., Venice. Charge: Out-of-county warrant. Bond: None.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

