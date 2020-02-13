The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Martin Maroszek, 61, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charge: Grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Erin Margaret Mahoney, 34, 400 block of S. Eider Road, Venice. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment, larceny petty theft second-degree third subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ramanand Sugrim, 50, 1300 block of Arrow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Matthew Richard Castimore, 28, of Hudson. Charges: Burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, larceny petty theft second-degree first offense. Bond: $7,620.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
