The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Stephen Edwin Ducker, 60, 1100 block of Cielo Court, North Venice. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or another person. Bond: $620.

John Mack Soravilla, 68, 1500 W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120. 

Trey Alexander Hixon, 35, 1400 block of Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Andrea L. Venditti, 47, 800 block of Diane Circle, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle (motorcycle). Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Roger Leon Burnett Jr., 43, 1100 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Billy Graves Gammons, 59, 3700 block of Bula Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Beverly Kimberly Sue Hurtado, 59, 1900 block of Maple Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and resisting an office without violence. Bond: $620.

Florida Highway Patrol- Venice reported the following arrest:

Kristina Jamian, 32, 100 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI  with damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

