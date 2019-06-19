The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Eric Wayne Ulchinsky, 21, 22100 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: $18,000.
• Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Sarah Elizabeth Kaltreider, 30, 6200 block of Drucker Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Thomas James Vicari, 51, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Tiffiney Lea Hroner, 37, 1400 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, failure to appear, and four underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Daniel Lyn Fuller, 37, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charge, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Ashley Nicole Nolasco, 19, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: retail theft $300 or more. Bond: $5,000.
• Patrick Antonio Kiner, 49, of Plantation, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• James Scott Pessoalano, 46, 4500 block of Luther Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Gary Earnest Richards, 69, of Lauderhill, Fla. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.
• Brandon Earl Woodruff, 39, of Barbton, Ohio. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.
• Alejandro Magana Hernandez, 28, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Keith Charles Pierce, 33, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $3,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Austin Lee Biehl, 19, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Salvador Zavala-Monrroy, 33, 20400 block of Lorenso Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
