The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Breanna Wulfing, 19, 500 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 4800 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

