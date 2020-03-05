The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jesse William Buck, 25, 6400 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charge: probation violation: petty theft- first offense. Bond: $2,000.

William Edward Buck, 47, 6400 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charges: three counts of dealing in stolen property, three counts of fraud: false owner info to pawn items less than $300. Bond: $27,000.

Shane William Gillis, 46, 1400 block of Fitzgerald Road, North Port. Charge: driving with an expired license for more than six months. Bond: None.

Derrobtae Anthony Nelson, 38, 2300 block of Kabat Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: driving while license is suspended/revoked. Bond: $2,000.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments