The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Eric T. Sickler, 31, 10100 block of Tramore St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Daniel Edward Amaral, 29, 25500 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: Contempt of court: Financial responsibility: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Susan Marie Leupold, 41, 1800 block of Creek Nine Drive, North Port. Charges: Five counts of grand theft of controlled substance. Bond: $7,500.
Shelly D. Lindeborn, 55, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle. Charge: Battery. Bond: none.
Tyquice Daiquan Jackson, 21, of Flint, Michigan. Charge: Out-of-state fugitive: Cook County Illinois. Bond: none.
Jeppe V. Bennetsen, 23, 2600 block of Peake St., North Port. Charges: Probation violation: sell/manufacture/distribute marijuana, moving traffic violation: reckless driving first offense. Bond: $120.
Guilherme Desousa Borges, 34, 3800 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: reckless driving. Bond: $5,000.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.