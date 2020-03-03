The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Eric T. Sickler, 31, 10100 block of Tramore St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Daniel Edward Amaral, 29, 25500 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: Contempt of court: Financial responsibility: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Susan Marie Leupold, 41, 1800 block of Creek Nine Drive, North Port. Charges: Five counts of grand theft of controlled substance. Bond: $7,500.

Shelly D. Lindeborn, 55, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle. Charge: Battery. Bond: none.

Tyquice Daiquan Jackson, 21, of Flint, Michigan. Charge: Out-of-state fugitive: Cook County Illinois. Bond: none.

Jeppe V. Bennetsen, 23, 2600 block of Peake St., North Port. Charges: Probation violation: sell/manufacture/distribute marijuana, moving traffic violation: reckless driving first offense. Bond: $120.

Guilherme Desousa Borges, 34, 3800 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: reckless driving. Bond: $5,000. 

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

