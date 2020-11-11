The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Mark A. Saint Germain, 37, 500 block of Lyons Bay Road, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession, methamphetamine; drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Johnathon R. Whitford, 40, 100 block of Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

• Calvin J. Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Avenue, Venice. Charges: Battery by person detained. Bond: $1,500.

• Mackenzie A. Egeland, 26, 6100 block of Pheasant, Venice. Charges: Battery; Probation violation. Bond: None.

• Johnny L. Williams Jr., 29, 200 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery; by person detained. Bond: $1,500.

• Jenna R. Oliver, 27, 1700 Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: Probation violation. Bond: None.

• Alexandra K. Surma, 21, 800 block of Coral Bean Cove, Venice. Charges: Battery, domestic; two counts. Bond: None.

• Michael T. Porter, 36, 700 block of Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: Drug equipment possession; probation violation. Bond: None.

• Leanne Maria Brucker, 51, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charges: Trespassing; drug possession methamphetamine. Bond: $2,000.


• Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 35, 300 block of S. Maple Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• David C. Langford, 27, St. Cloud. Charges: DUI; DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.

• David A. Laskowski, 51, 8200 block of Robert Street, Englewood. Charges: Driving while suspended. Bond: $120.

• Gregory A. Willingham, 59, of 100 block of Pecan Lane, Nokomis. Charges: Trespassing. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Peter A. Becht, 33, 13000 block of Coluccio Street, Wellen Park. Charges: Two counts, resisting officer; obstructing without violence. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michael Christopher Barone, 36, 20900 block of Fetterbush Place, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

