The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark A. Saint Germain, 37, 500 block of Lyons Bay Road, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession, methamphetamine; drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Johnathon R. Whitford, 40, 100 block of Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
• Calvin J. Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Avenue, Venice. Charges: Battery by person detained. Bond: $1,500.
• Mackenzie A. Egeland, 26, 6100 block of Pheasant, Venice. Charges: Battery; Probation violation. Bond: None.
• Johnny L. Williams Jr., 29, 200 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery; by person detained. Bond: $1,500.
• Jenna R. Oliver, 27, 1700 Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: Probation violation. Bond: None.
• Alexandra K. Surma, 21, 800 block of Coral Bean Cove, Venice. Charges: Battery, domestic; two counts. Bond: None.
• Michael T. Porter, 36, 700 block of Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: Drug equipment possession; probation violation. Bond: None.
• Leanne Maria Brucker, 51, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charges: Trespassing; drug possession methamphetamine. Bond: $2,000.
• Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 35, 300 block of S. Maple Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David C. Langford, 27, St. Cloud. Charges: DUI; DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.
• David A. Laskowski, 51, 8200 block of Robert Street, Englewood. Charges: Driving while suspended. Bond: $120.
• Gregory A. Willingham, 59, of 100 block of Pecan Lane, Nokomis. Charges: Trespassing. Bond: None.
• The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Peter A. Becht, 33, 13000 block of Coluccio Street, Wellen Park. Charges: Two counts, resisting officer; obstructing without violence. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Christopher Barone, 36, 20900 block of Fetterbush Place, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.