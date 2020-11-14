The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Shaun Austin Carlson, 30, 200 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charges: robbery and felony battery. Bond: none.

• Michael John Mascolo, 39, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

• Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Theodore Porter, 36, 700 block of N. Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.


• Zachary Scott Matthews, 21, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $860.

• Tyler William Kirby, 19, 7400 block of Quarry St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Caleb Joseph Summerson, 18, 4600 block of Mckibben Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Frank Aaron Reed McDaniel, 56, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Pinellas County: violation of probation: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.

