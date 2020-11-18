The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Scott Matthews, 21, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $860.
• Marjorie Wills Keen, 72, 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI and DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Seth Diaz Smith, 34, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Robert Austin Parker, 44, Englewood. Charges: employer not get workers’ compensation insurance under $200,000, engage contracting business without certification first violation and unregistered electric contractor. Bond: $2,000.
• Heather Robinson, 56, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended habitual offender, grand theft/petty theft third or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended or revoked, petty theft third or subsequent offense and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.
• Tyler William Kirby, 19, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Caleb Joseph Summerson, 18, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Raliegh Barnett, 20, 1200 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• Tyler Allen Blaker, 29, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Frank Aaron Reed McDaniel, 56, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Pinellas County: violation of probation: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Melinda Tonya Harrison, 39, Sarasota. Charges: DUI and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.