The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zachary Scott Matthews, 21, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $860.

• Marjorie Wills Keen, 72, 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI and DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $240.

• Seth Diaz Smith, 34, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Robert Austin Parker, 44, Englewood. Charges: employer not get workers’ compensation insurance under $200,000, engage contracting business without certification first violation and unregistered electric contractor. Bond: $2,000.

• Heather Robinson, 56, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended habitual offender, grand theft/petty theft third or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended or revoked, petty theft third or subsequent offense and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.

• Tyler William Kirby, 19, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Caleb Joseph Summerson, 18, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• William Raliegh Barnett, 20, 1200 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

• Tyler Allen Blaker, 29, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Frank Aaron Reed McDaniel, 56, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Pinellas County: violation of probation: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Melinda Tonya Harrison, 39, Sarasota. Charges: DUI and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

