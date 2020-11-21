The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Heather Robinson, 56, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended habitual offender, grand theft/petty theft third or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended or revoked, petty theft third or subsequent offense and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.

• Tyler William Kirby, 19, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Caleb Joseph Summerson, 18, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• William Raliegh Barnett, 20, 1200 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

• Tyler Allen Blaker, 29, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:


• Frank Aaron Reed McDaniel, 56, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Pinellas County: violation of probation: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Marc Matthew Alfredo, 50, 600 block of Birdbay Drive, Venice. Charges: drive with licence from other state while Florida license suspended, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

• Melinda Tonya Harrison, 39, Sarasota. Charges: DUI and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.

• Isaac Jacob Borst, 34, 2100 block of Mango Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Stephanie Jean Papadimitriou, 34, 13800 block of Posada Street, Venice. Charges: sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of worship/busn, two counts of selling amphetamines and three two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $27,500.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments