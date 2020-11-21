The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Marc Matthew Alfredo, 50, 600 block of Birdbay Drive, Venice. Charges: drive with licence from other state while Florida license suspended, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Melinda Tonya Harrison, 39, Sarasota. Charges: DUI and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
• Isaac Jacob Borst, 34, 2100 block of Mango Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Jean Papadimitriou, 34, 13800 block of Posada Street, Venice. Charges: sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of worship/busn, two counts of selling amphetamines and three two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $27,500.
