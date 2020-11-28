The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Hunter W. Schrammeck, 57, 5000 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Henry L. Morganstern, 51, 100 block of Ravena Street, Nokomis. Charge: Driving while license suspended; habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy J. O’Hare, 55, 2300 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on charge of property damage/criminal mischief more than $1,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Jeremy M. Brown, 39, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: Larceny, petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Gregg E. Marlatt, 50, 700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: Drugs, possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
• Robert M. Porvaznik, 18, 4600 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on attached registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $200.
• Jennafer A. Bailas, 25, 100 block of Margaret Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court, failure to appear on possession of controlled substances charges. Bond: $15,000.
• Nicholas S. Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Criminal mischief, property damage more than $200, less than $1,000. Hold for Manatee County. Bond: $500.
• Taylor E. Ingram, 19, 1800 block of Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: Larceny; petit theft more than $100, less than $750. Bond: $500.
• Dennis W. Petersen Jr. 47, 400 block East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: Drugs, possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
• Adrian L. Pempilton, 45, 1800 block of Edmonson Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI damage to property. Bond: $740.
• Shane M. Williams, 38, 1200 block of Ringtail Road, Venice. Charge: Drugs, possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Daniel A. Jones, 23, 1900 block of Cruise Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Oneikia Browne, 37, 1800 block of Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: Larceny; petit theft more than $100, less than $750. Bond: $500.
• Robert R. Edington, 65, no address available. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadline weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
• Brandie Marie Shae Lanier Alligood, 24, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• David Michael Kilpatrick, 40, 300 block of S. Shore Drive, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gerhard H. Scheich, 62, 1300 block of Berkshire Court, Venice. Charges: Obstruction justice tampering in misdemeanor proceeding; battery causing bodily harm. Bond: None.
• William E. Fitch III, 34, North Port. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Richard K. Waem, 19, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: Loitering or prowling. Bond: 120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Andrew D. Bailey, 29, 200 block of East Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Burglary of unoccupied structure, unarmed, three counts. Bond: $4,500
The Florida Highway Patrol | Venice reported the following arrest:
• Marcos A. Lopez, 27, of Sarasota. Charge: Fraud; false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Marc Matthew Alfredo, 50, 600 block of Birdbay Drive, Venice. Charges: drive with licence from other state while Florida license suspended, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Shannon Marie Howey, 52, 200 block of Blackwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Beata Brygida Stines, 30, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Patrick Troy Phillips, 44, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Erica Lynn Gariepy, 25, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Melinda Tonya Harrison, 39, Sarasota. Charges: DUI and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
• Isaac Jacob Borst, 34, 2100 block of Mango Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Jean Papadimitriou, 34, 13800 block of Posada Street, Venice. Charges: sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of worship/business, two counts of selling amphetamines and three two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $27,500.
