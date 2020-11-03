The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Klarel Avin, 34, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: warrant from Charlotte County on charges of selling cocaine and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond: none.

Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 4600 block of N. Washington Blvd., North Port. Charges: three counts of probation violation on drug charges and DUI. Bond: none.

Casey Jane Harris, 34, 300 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.

Jason Michael Naethe, 40, 1000 block of Squaw Valley Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a DUI charge. Bond: none.


Cody Michael Pixley, 33, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, attaching a tag not assigned to the vehicle. Bond: none.

Devin William Miller, 24, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a robbery charge. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kyandre Deshawn Joseph Jackson, 22, 1000 block of Jinright Road, North Port. Charges: abuse child without great bodily harm, two counts of battery. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

