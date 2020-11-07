The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Klarel Avin, 34, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: warrant from Charlotte County on charges of selling cocaine and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Blair, 28, of 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: Property damage, criminal mischief. Fraud, using possession of another person without consent. Bond: none.
• Robert A. Koch, 48, of 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: Contempt of court: no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $200.
• Jake T. McCauley, 25, of 12000 block of Destiny Drive, Venice. Charge: Battery: Prior conviction of battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 4600 block of N. Washington Boulevard, North Port. Charges: three counts of probation violation on drug charges and DUI. Bond: none.
• Malik J. Outing, 19, 400 Scott Street, Nokomis. Charges: Probation violation: Fleeing to elude law enforcement with wanton disregard for safety; probation violation: possession of a controlled substance; three counts of cocaine-selling within 1,000 feet of place of worship/business. Bond: none.
• Casey Jane Harris, 34, 300 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
• Jason Michael Naethe, 40, 1000 block of Squaw Valley Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a DUI charge. Bond: none.
• Cody Michael Pixley, 33, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, attaching a tag not assigned to the vehicle. Bond: none.
• Devin William Miller, 24, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a robbery charge. Bond: none.
• Matthew Americo Fuentes, 31, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jennifer Renee Rangel, 35, 100 block of Broadway Road, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Charles Weathers Jr., 62, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court: Failure to appear; driving with expired license for more than six months. Bond: $200.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ryan Unger, 27, 100 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: Probation violation. Bond: None.
• Jessica A. Bright, 32, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; resisting officer with violence. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Shane Lee Richards, 42, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: probation violation on a burglary charge.
