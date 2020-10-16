The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Edward Cipollaro, 48, 5000 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: Violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.

• Ceth Paul Thornton, 26, homeless. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $5,500.

• Dina Mottaguedes, 9000 block of Downing Street, Englewood. Charges: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Kayla Marie Henry, 27, 100 block of Azaliza Way South, Fort Mead. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: None.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

