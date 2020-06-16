The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ryan Sherman Havens, 34, 500 block of Armada, Venice. Charges: Criminal registration. Bond: None

Stacey Herrin, 45, 1400 block of Winthrop, North Port. Charges: Criminal registration. Bond: None

Julie Coryn Holland, 30, 2900 block of Beaver Terrace, North Port. Charges: Criminal registration. Bond: None

Nicholas Andrew Maldonado, 32, Darmouth Road, Venice. Charges: Domestic battery. Bond: None

Jessica Corynne Saucier, 35, 2600 block of Fred Road. Charges: DUI alcohol/drugs. Bond: $120

Jonathan K. Yost, 42, 5100 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: Probation violation, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, controlled substance/paraphernalia/possible marijuana. Bond: None

