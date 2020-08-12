The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kervenia Brown, 29, 3200 block of Morchester Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
Jason Frederick DePretis, 42, 3800 block of Ribera Avenue, North Port. Charges: Charlotte County warrant for fraud. Bond: $50,000.
Jared James Eby, 27, 5800 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: Contempt of court, marijuana possession, DUI. Bond: None.
Matthew Aim Holland, 36, 100 block of Dear Street, Englewood. Charges: Drug possession without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Alonzo Lamont Jackson III, 35, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Roman Melnichuk, 37, 4100 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: Contempt of court, violating domestic protection. Bond: None.
Eleazar Izaia Perez III, 19, 1200 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: Contempt of court, failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license. Bond: $2,000.
Kevin Scott Proper, 32, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance, possession without a prescription, marijuana, drug equipment. Bond: $5,500.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ashley Steven Dietz, 37, Worland, Wyoming. Charges: Drug possession without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
North Port Police reported the following arrest:
Amelia Mary Forte, 27, 600 block of 37th Street, Sarasota. Charges: Contempt of court, failure to appear, no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $200.
