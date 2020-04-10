The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Michael McGonegal, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: armed burglary, burglary causing damage, occupied burglary during a state of emergency, burglary, grand theft and four counts of petty theft. Bond: none.
Samantha Jo Miller, 19, 1300 block of Greenfield Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nancy Lou Laniewski, 73, 5200 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Christy Feinberg
