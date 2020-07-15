Tuesday, Aug. 18 is the Primary Election for Florida voters. Polls are open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote-by-Mail ballots must be returned to your supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. that evening.
The Sun reached out to local supervisors of election to ask a few questions for the upcoming election.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Answers by Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis
How many poll workers are you down, if any, for the August election?
We are not down any.
How many polling sites do you have in Charlotte County?
We have 29 voting sites. The governor said schools can close on election days and be used for voting this year.
Will you be using any teachers or schools for voting?
Teachers are always welcome to come work as poll workers. We will be using eight schools.
Are you still looking for community service groups to come work early voting days?
We are always on the lookout for additional poll workers.
Has COVID-19 added extra safety provisions for in-person voting?
We will be following all of the CDC and the governor’s recommendations regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Do mail-in ballots work?
Charlotte County voters have traditionally liked to vote by mail. It usually accounts for approximately 40% of the total ballots cast.
Are there safeguards in place for Vote-by-Mail ballots?
Please see our website and click on “Vote By Mail” to learn of the special manner in which we handle VBM ballots.
When is early voting in Charlotte County?
Early voting begins Monday, Aug. 3 and is open through Saturday, Aug. 16,and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all three elections offices.
Check out www.charlottevotes.com or call 941-833-5400 for more information.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Answers by Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner
Are you short poll workers?
The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections employs approximately 1,000 workers for early voting, and at the polls on election day. In the recent March election, approximately 30% of poll workers opted not to work. We have experienced a number of poll workers who are still unable to work for the coming August primary election. We are doing our best to fill poll worker positions. However, it is likely that some election day polling places will change due to poll worker staffing issues or locations being unable to accommodate us.
Is voting by mail safe in Sarasota County?
Vote-by-mail began in Florida in 2002 as no-excuse absentee voting. Since that time, vote-by-mail also called absentee has been available for all registered voters in the state. The name absentee was changed to vote-by-mail by the Florida Legislature in 2016.
Can a voter track their ballot?
Yes. Vote-by-mail ballots are tracked on our website from the time your request is processed until your voted ballot is received back in the elections office and tabulated. A voter’s record is updated when the ballot is received in the election's office to prevent a voter from voting twice in an election. Upon receipt, voters’ signatures on the certificate (return) envelopes are compared to signatures on file.
What happens to signatures that can't be verified?
Signatures that cannot be verified by elections staff are reviewed by the Sarasota County Canvassing Board (a county judge, county commissioner and supervisor of elections). If there's no signature on the return envelope or the signature doesn't match the signature on file, the election's office immediately notifies the voter, pursuant to Florida law, so the ballot can potentially be "cured," in time to be counted, by 5 p.m. on the second day after the election.
When are Vote-by-mail ballots counted?
They are the first to be counted. Those results, along with early voting, are the first to be published after the polls close on election night.
When does early voting start?
Early voting for the Aug. 18 Primary Election will run Saturday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 16. Visit www.sarasotavotes.com for times and locations.
For more information, call 941-861-8606 or visit www.sarasotavotes.com.
DESOTO COUNTY
Answers by Supervisor of Elections Mark Negley.
Going into the primary are you short poll workers?
As of today, we are not short of poll workers.
Have any polling places changed?
Only one relocation was done prior to the Primary in March. Precinct 13 has moved around the corner to the First Baptist Church of Nocatee.
Is voting by mail safe in DeSoto County?
Absolutely. Vote from home and stay away from the COVID-19.
Can a voter track their ballot?
Voters can go online and check their status, or just give us a call
When does early voting start?
Where can voters go to vote early? Early voting starts Aug. 3 and continues though Aug. 15 in DeSoto County and is held in the Elections Office, 201 E. Oak Street, Ste. 104, Arcadia.
