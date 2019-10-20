ENGLEWOOD — Dirty hands.
Hepatitis A virus cases are increasing in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, and one culprit is likely not enough hand-washing, health officials say.
Since January, the Florida Health Department reported 3,339 statewide hepatitis A cases, including 75 in Sarasota, 23 in Charlotte and 124 in Manatee.
"People ask if food service workers are trained about hep A or if they get shots because they handle food," said Aleksandra Fitzgibbons, of the Sarasota County Health Department.
"What we've found is that the restaurant workers are contracting the virus from homeless people who come into the restaurant and eat or use the restroom. The problem is if they aren't washing their hands properly, they can spread the disease to the next person who touches the door handle or table."
Fitzgibbons spoke about hepatitis A at a recent meeting of the Englewood Community Health Action Team, of which she is a liaison.
Food service workers may wash their hands, but it's likely not enough to get rid of the virus that carries hepatitis A. If they handle the food without gloves, it can become contaminated with fecal matter, Fitzgibbons said.
Proper training
"Sometimes the food handlers or bus people hired in a restaurant come from other countries, where hand washing and hygiene isn't regulated," she said. "In some countries, they have open markets where you see they have food outside and they throw it in a pan and fry it in front of you. Then they don't wash their hands in between touching raw food. They just reach back into the bucket and put more food in the fryer.
"We don't handle food that way. But some come over here and get jobs in restaurants and need to be trained properly for health department standards."
Immunization
Fitzgibbons said hepatitis A shots weren't required 20 years ago to combat the virus because it was under control. However, today it's spreading in Florida.
"When you see there are 124 cases in Manatee County, you know that's a lot since January," she said. "Sarasota neighbors Manatee County. We know people need to get this shot. We are willing to work with the homeless to get them vaccinated. We have been working with food service employees. It's just a lot bigger than people think right now."
Fitzgibbons said washing between fingers for 20 or more seconds helps avoid the disease.
"Soap works, but hand sanitizer doesn't kill hepatitis A germs, it only freezes it," she said. "If you haven't got the immunization, it is available at the health department."
The health department has administered approximately 600 vaccines so far this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.