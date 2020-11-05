ENGLEWOOD — This year veteran ceremonies have been a little different with COVID-19.
In order to help the VFW Post 10178, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a first-ever drive-thru Poppy Drive in conjunction with Veterans Day.
The drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9-10 at the chamber, 601 S Indiana Ave., Englewood.
"I know they are struggling and they need new members," said Kim Parks, interim chamber director of the VFW post. "We hope to see a lot of people come through the drive-thru and donate. It's being done in a safe contact-less style. It's similar to what the firefighters did when they handed out masks."
VFW Post 10178 commander Danny Fuson said some VFW members are also Englewood Chamber members.
"They have been working hand-in-hand with us at the VFW to help when there's needs and right now that's the case," Fuson said. "We don't sell the poppies, we just give them away for a donation only. We put those donations in a restricted fund and use it when a veteran or their family member has a need like an electric bill they can't pay. We write a check and pay that bill for them as long as its legitimate.
"That's the only thing that money can be used for besides making a donation to the VFW children's home in Michigan."
The story of Buddy Poppy
Before Memorial Day in 1922, the VFW conducted its first poppy distribution, becoming the first veterans' organization to organize a nationwide distribution. The poppy soon was adopted as the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, as it remains today, according to the VFW website
During the 1923 encampment, members decided that VFW "Buddy" Poppies would be assembled by disabled and needy veterans who would be paid for their work to provide them with financial assistance. The next year, disabled veterans at the Buddy Poppy factory in Pittsburgh assembled VFW Buddy Poppies. The designation "Buddy Poppy" was adopted at that time.
Today, Buddy Poppies are still assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA hospitals. The VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans' rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home For Children in Michigan, the website shows.
Happening on Veterans Day
The VFW Post 10178 is sponsoring a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at 550 N McCall Road with the Lemon Bay High School Junior ROTC drill team and veterans honor guard will present the colors. It will be followed by a cookout from noon to 2 p.m. sponsored by the Rotary Club. There will be music in the canteen by VFW member Dave Grahn.
Helping homeless vets
The club is also having a $20 lasagna dinner fundraiser for homeless veterans from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the post. It features music by the Dance Fuzion Band.
For more information, call 941-474-1404.
