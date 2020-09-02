ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Community Services has delayed the re-opening of the Ann & Chuck Dever Recreation Center in Englewood until Friday.
County workers had originally announced the center would open Wednesday, but pushed back the opening date to Friday, when county workers encountered a setback. The building had been without power over a week - possibly due to a lightning strike, Charlotte County recreation supervisor Jill Boyd said.
"Power has been restored, and we are following up with getting the remainder of the building up and running as we prepare to reopen," she said.
Opening time Friday is 9 a.m.
The reopening of the South County Regional Park center in Punta Gorda was also delayed. The center was set to reopen Sept. 8, but will now open Sept. 9. Workers are installing a new floor in that center's gymnasium.
The county's other recreation centers, including Harold Avenue and Centennial Park in Port Charlotte, and the Tringali Center in Englewood, reopened as announced Wednesday.
Those wishing to use the rec centers must preregister, even for drop-in programs, such as pickleball and table tennis. Visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Recreation Centers. Patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of activity time. No walk-ins are allowed.
Online reservations can only be made for the next day. If you have programming-related questions, contact the recreation center where the program is offered.
For contracted programs, such as Zumba, participants were asked to contact the instructor directly.
Charlotte County will restrict the number of patrons permitted in the buildings. Face coverings will be required. Patrons are expected to follow all facility rules and guidelines.
For more information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov, or email RecreationDivision@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
