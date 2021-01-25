ENGLEWOOD — Shyla Robinett is spending all of her money on hotel room bills.
The 39-year-old Englewood woman and her two sons, 9 and 17, have been living in hotel rooms, looking for a permanent home, since their home caught fire just after Thanksgiving.
"It's tough," said Robinett, whose son goes to Englewood Elementary School. "I work three jobs, but hotel rooms are expensive."
Robinett and her kids rented a house in North Port with her fiancé, Robert "BJ" and his 13-year-old daughter. The fire put their life in disarray.
"BJ was putting the fire out before the firefighters got there," she said. "He was in a bad accident in the past and had a punctured lung. I was really scared he was going to die in there trying to save our stuff. Our two dogs got out safely. We all got out. The only problem is it left us without a house."
Robinett, who is six months pregnant, searched for rentals after the American Red Cross hotel and Airbnb rentals ran out. Family Promise of Venice, which helps families transition from homelessness, is willing to help with security deposits once Robinett finds a pet-friendly rental in Englewood, Venice or Port Charlotte. However, Robinett is facing a few hurdles.
There are few rentals available because it's the season. The ones that are available are priced too high.
With the blended families living in one hotel room in Englewood, Robinett's 17-year-old is staying at a friend's house until housing becomes available.
Robinett admits her biggest hurdle is her past.
"I was arrested five years ago," she said. "When you rent a home, you have to answer questions on an application about if you have a criminal history. Without being able to explain where I am today and how I've changed, I can't even talk to the owners of these houses. I have good credit, but the applications are just rejected.
"I made some poor choices in the past," she said. "Sadly, you don't realize how much those bad choices stay with you years later, and I'm a completely different person than in the past. I own my own business now. I sell plants at local farmer's markets three times a week. I do home health care and keep an extremely clean house."
Robinett said she wants to live in Englewood. She's received food and resources from Englewood Helping Hand. Englewood Elementary School teachers and principal Mark Grossenbacher helped her family tremendously.
Last weekend, Robinett held a small party for her 9-year-old son James at Indian Mound Park in Englewood.
"We had to get out of the hotel room," she said.
James also received a great Christmas gift from his new friend Danny Duncan, Englewood's YouTube sensation who has developed his own "Virginity Rocks" clothing line.
"James went to the Farmer's Market with me and played near Danny's office on Dearborn Street," she said. "One of Danny's best friends David noticed James. They started playing football.
"Then on Christmas Eve, Danny surprised James with a PS5. Danny was so kind. He's not a crazy Youtuber who does nutty things. He's really very caring."
Karen Harvey, a volunteer with Helping Hand, said she hopes someone will help Robinett.
"Shyla works so hard," Harvey said. "I know we don't have a list of available rentals, but all we need is for one person to give her a chance. The family is struggling right now. It's so tough to have children who have to do homework living out of a hotel room. Hopefully we can get them some real help."
For more information, call 301-910-7038.
