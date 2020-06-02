ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District can be a harbinger for what growth lies on the horizon.
Various developers in various stages of development are preparing to build 1,120 residential units within the water district service area in the near future.
The water district’s 44.5 square-mile service area includes all of Manasota Key, Colonial Road and Manasota Beach Road south to Buck Creek, east to Winchester Boulevard and West Villages in North Port.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties require developers within the water district to reserve water and sewer capacity before plans can move through the pipeline.
Developers who reserved water and sewer capacity for new residential units throughout the water district include:
• 400 units for the first phase of Beachwalk by Manasota Key, located at Manasota Beach Road East, and which is now under construction. Beachwalk could ultimately see 1,675 homes built on 763 acres, according to plans.
• 283 units for Boca Royale phases 14, 15 and 17. Construction is already underway for 210 homes in what will become Boca Royale phase 14.
• 37 units for the first three phases of the four-phased “Johnson Court” in the Park Forest community. The number of units for the final phase has yet to be determined.
• 400 duplex and single-family residential units for Islands Lake Estates on Placida Road. That might be good news to residents of Smith Street and others bordering the 170-acre future development.
According to Charlotte County and court documents, the county originally approved 400 homes to be built on the Island Lake Estates property in 2017. The property was clear-cut of all its trees and other vegetation, leaving it to lay for years like a sugar-sand Sahara.
Developers are expected to build water and sewer systems for their projects to water district specifications.
After being certified by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the developers pay the EWD $4,505 in water and sewer plant-transmission fees per equivalent residential connection (ERC), plus water and sewer accrued guaranteed revenue fees of $909 per ERC.
