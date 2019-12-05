ENGLEWOOD — Trudy Clark and Lee Perron didn’t have a good day in the neighborhood.
Clark, owner of Kids Cottage daycare, and Perron, manager of the Englewood Farmers Market on West Dearborn Street, had a confrontational encounter recently. It happened the day Clark and her staff led a group of 30 4-year-olds to the weekly market.
Depending upon whom you ask, the other person crossed the line.
“All I want is an apology,” Clark said.
Clark said she has run her daycare center in Englewood for 22 years and has been taking the preschoolers on field trips to the market for four years.
According to Clark, she was walking the preschoolers through the market as part of a lesson about making “healthy choices.” She said she was teaching the children how to distinguish healthy foods from unhealthy food.
What may have triggered the dispute was when Clark pointed to doughnuts that one of the market’s bakery vendors was selling, and told the children they were “junk” — as in junk food. Fruit, she said, would be a healthier food choice.
Clark said Perron became very agitated and confronted her over her disparaging a vendor’s product.
“I should be able to freely walk that market and use the word ‘junk’ without being attacked — that’s the bottom line,” she said.
Perron, who manages nonprofit Farmers Markets in Venice and West Villages, as well as Englewood, had a different perspective of the incident.
According to Perron, as the children were walking past Sift Bake House & Five-O Donuts booth, Clark said, “in a very loud voice,” that the doughnuts were full of sugar and were junk food and bad to eat.
Louise Cable of Sift Bake House was upset about what Clark said, and that Clark didn’t stay long enough to learn about the vegan, gluten-free and other healthy bakery products she offers. Cable also suggested Clark, more than Perron, created the scene.
“I asked her please do not refer to the food in the market as junk food,” Perron said.
He approached Clark a second time and suggested she schedule a visit with her preschoolers like other teachers do, as he was doing Thursday morning for a group of second-graders.
“Before I could say that, she said, ‘Step back or I will call the police,’ “ he said. “I told her I would not like her coming back to the market without scheduling an appointment.”
She said she didn’t feel like she should have to make an appointment for a guided tour of the market. She also explained that she could not stop with the preschoolers while they were walking through. “We have a system,” Clark said. “We don’t stop walking. Once you stop walking, they will scatter.”
According to Clark, Perron banned her from the market. But he said “absolutely not.”
The farmers market falls under the purview of the nonprofit Friends of Sarasota County Parks, a nonprofit organization that supports the county parks. Clark has the opportunity to air her grievances at its next meeting, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
Terry Redman is an Englewood resident and president of the Friends of Sarasota County Parks. He and Perron both say they’d like to sit down with Clark and reach a resolution.
Clark said she has no desire to sit down with Perron. She wants an apology. The incident had an impact on one of her preschoolers, Clark said. The next day, she said a mother called her because her son was upset that a “mean man” was yelling at Clark.
Perron would like to put the matter to rest.
“I know there’s a beginning and middle to a story,” Perron said. “I am hoping there’s a happy ending to this story.”
