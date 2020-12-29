ENGLEWOOD — Regina Brown and Marty Hoover want to help people preserve their family memories and histories.
But while they are getting ready to start classes Jan. 2 at Charlotte County's Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center in Englewood, Brown doesn't see herself as a teacher.
"I don't teach; I guide people to put their life stories in their own words," Brown said. She's been offering the writing class since 2009.
"We try to instill with people to write with passion," she said. "We help them to be 'free' enough to write."
Brown's daughter asked her to write the stories of her life.
Brown's own story started in Germany 1939. In the post-war years, her family had to escape the Russians twice, then got to England. She bound into her book her stories from 1939 to 1958, when she first arrived in the United States. Brown intends to start a second volume of stories from 1958 forward.
"You have to write clearly and make things interesting," Brown said is what she tries to develop in the attendees to the classes. She also said she's been enriched by gathering the facts of her own life experiences into story form.
For more information or to sign up for writing classes, call Ann Dever Park at 941-681-3743.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.