If you haven’t voted yet in the 2020 Florida Primary Election, today is the day.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today Aug. 18 in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. If you are registered to vote and know your polling place, this is the day to vote there. If you don’t know where to go, you still have time to contact your local Supervisor of Elections to find out what to do.
Record numbers of people have taken advantage of early voting and Vote-by-Mail ballots for this primary, according to area elections offices.
If you have a Vote-By-Mail ballot, but did not send it in, it will still be counted if you fill it out and turn it in before 7 p.m. today at one of the following places:
• If you are registered in Charlotte County, you can take it to the Supervisor of Elections office in the Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For information, call 941-833-5400.
• If you are registered in Sarasota County, you can take it to the Supervisor of Elections office in the Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota; the R.L. Anderson Admin Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice; or Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call 941-861-8619.
• If you are registered in DeSoto County, you can take your Vote-by-Mail ballot to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 201 E. Oak St., Room 104, Arcadia. For more information, call 863-993-4871.
