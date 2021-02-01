With the horror-comedy “Killer Keg” in post production, director Brad Leo Lyon needs more local actors for two upcoming film productions.
One year ago, before the pandemic shutdowns, Lyon shot scenes from “Killer Keg” featuring actor Jeremy London at the Olde World Restaurant in North Port, Joe Maxx Coffee Co. in Englewood and Ephesus Mediterranean Grill in South Gulf Cove. During the 14-day shoot, he also filmed scenes at a waterfront mansion in Port Charlotte.
“The pandemic and stay-at-home orders hit us during production and shut the film down for some time,” said Lyon, who is originally from Michigan. “Now ‘Killer Keg’ is in post-production, with a recently released new promotional poster as the film prepares for final pickups and reshoots.”
“Killer Keg” is about friends who held an old-fashioned “kegger” to cheer up a co-worker who was dumped by his girlfriend. As happens in the films “Groundhog Day” and “Happy Death Day,” where characters relive the same day over and over, the “Killer Keg” creates a similar experience for a younger crowd.
The main character uses her short skirt and high heels and as a distraction for her boss, Ned Needleston, a slimy restaurant manager, played by London, to help her party animal co-workers Peter and Phillip, who keep reliving the same day.
The film also features “scream queen” Brinke Stevens, and, portraying Clint, the not so lovable coffee shop barista, is veteran actor Richard Jewell. The coffee shop scene was filmed on Dearborn Street in Englewood.
Lyon anticipated returning to California after the initial production of “Killer Keg.”
“The pandemic delayed that plan and has kept me in the Florida area for some time,” he said. “With that being the case, two additional productions we planned to film elsewhere are now moving forward in Florida.”
On Saturday, Lyon is casting for “Also in Theaters,” a new TV series to be released on Amazon Prime, and the political drama “Let’s Party.”
Casting calls are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sleep Inn & Suites of Port Charlotte, 806 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte.
“There are over a dozen speaking roles being considered as well as numerous extras,” he said. “Filming will not be limited to the Charlotte County area this time and will see us shooting in multiple states. A significant amount will take place in Florida though.”
Lyon, who checked out locations in Englewood, North Port and Port Charlotte for the movie “Killer Keg,” is now scouting talent from the Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando and Miami areas.
“The series ‘Also in Theaters’ is an inside look at the film industry outside the major studio system. The audience sees the lives of directors, producers, actors, and more as they tour America promoting a road show theatrical release of a movie.
“The movie featured in the series is ‘Thursday the 12th,’ which is a film I directed and co-starred in which also stars Todd Bridges of ‘Different Strokes,’ Marilyn Ghigliotti from ‘Clerks,’ and Jena Sims of ‘Kill the Messenger’ among others. This film was originally slated for a theatrical release in April of 2020 prior to the pandemic-delaying screenings.”
Meanwhile “Let’s Party” also features Lyon convincing political analysts there needs to be a greater focus on a third party for people to vote for in elections.
“It is a hybrid narrative/documentary in the political drama world that looks to answer the question if supporting third parties is actually wasted effort,” Lyon said.
In a scene from the “Let’s Party” trailer, Lyon explains to the political executives that third party candidates are being sued to keep them off the ballots.
“As far as our film goes, we are going to tell the truth,” Lyon says in the trailer. “We are going to reach out to the third-party voters to help fund the project. The good people know they are needed, they will come.”
Lyon produced dozens of movies, including “The Haunting,” and “Little Creeps” starring Joe Estevez, Robert Z’Dar, Lark Voorhies, and wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Dustin Diamond, who died Monday of lung cancer.
For more information, visit bradleolyon.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.