ENGLEWOOD — COVID-19 forced some rethinking for Lemon Bay High School’s Project Graduation for the last two years.
This year it’s back and the committee needs help.
Since the early 1980s, Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation sponsored a safe all-night get-together for graduating seniors.
Each year the committee, along with the parents of the graduating senior class and local sponsors, donate hours of time, thousands of dollars, lots of food and prizes to make sure the senior class has a drug and alcohol-free party on its graduation night.
For the past two years, the event couldn’t be held overnight due to CDC guidelines for large gatherings. The Project Graduation committee followed the CDC changes and still plans to take precautions in bringing back the traditional all-night event in the Fellowship Hall at Englewood United Methodist Church.
“We are so excited,” said Teddy Capeles, board president. “We are committed to celebrating our seniors’ achievement.”
The group held fundraisers and is soliciting businesses for donations. Generally there are about 225 graduates, and most attend Project Graduation, which starts a few hours after they receive their diplomas.
The Project Graduation board gives each participant a prize at the event.
They are still looking for prize donations.
“We are looking anything a college student might need in their dorm,” said Mandy Tannehill, board member. “Everything must be compact to fit in a dorm or apartment.”
Welcomed items include small refrigerators, collapsible storage containers, towels, kitchen wear, small pots and pans, can openers, spices, gift cards for gas, stores or (chain) restaurants, clip lamps, shower caddies, hampers, laundry pods, pizza cutters, pillows, sheets, comforters, car chargers, tote bags, first-aid kits, batteries and flashlights. All donations are tax-deductible.
“Without the generous donations of so many local businesses, our celebration would not be possible,” Capeles said. “Through the years, Englewood businesses have shown their support by donating generously to the event.”
The team is also looking for restaurants that would like to donate food appropriate for teenagers.
At Project Graduation students play cards, eat, make crafts, eat, play video games, eat, play on inflatables, eat and gather as much money they can for 30 seconds inside the money booth and then eat.
Some parents make collages showcasing their students’ life from their baby photos to making the junior varsity team and new prom photos. They are all on display at Project Graduation.
“It’s such a great event to celebrate our new graduates,” Tannehill said. “We just need to keep going until we have enough prizes.”
Follow Project Graduation 2022 at www.lemonbayhsprojectgraduation.org, or to donate send checks to LBHS Project Graduation Inc., P.O. Box 191, Englewood, FL 34295.
