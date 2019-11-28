The Project Graduation-ROTC Tree Stand is fully stocked and will be open for business early on Black Friday morning for natural Christmas tree sales.
The tree lot is in front of Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. For its opening day, the lot will open at 8 a.m. and will stay open until 6 p.m.
The fresh-cut pine trees were trucked in from Vermont and unloaded by students and volunteers. Sales will benefit two nonprofits, the ROTC program at Lemon Bay High School and Project Graduation.
Hours are:
• Friday (Nov. 29), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Weekdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
