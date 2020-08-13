ENGLEWOOD — When Englewood Elementary School’s administration heard that St. David’s Episcopal Church wanted to make masks for the school, they thought it would be for teachers and staff members, numbering about 89 people.
Then they found out the church intended to make masks for all the students as well — and that number is much larger. On Aug. 5, the coordinators of "Project Mask-R-Aid" delivered 838 colorful, kid-friendly masks to appreciative teachers, administrative and support staff, along with principal Mark Grossenbacher.
For “Project Mask-R-Aid,” 17 members of the Episcopal Church Women and Daughters of the King organizations at St. David’s volunteered their time and sewing talents. Beginning June 30, they vowed to have the masks ready for every student, teacher and staff member to wear at the start of the new school year in August.
It took a lot of collaboration and planning to coordinate 17 people working on different parts of the masks and in different locations — but the job was completed in just six weeks.
“It was a wonderful thing to be part of,” said Deacon Micki Thomas, one of the coordinators of the project. “Everyone had a great sense of community and accomplishment as part of this effort.”
The brightly colored masks were made in four different, adjustable sizes to accommodate the many different size kids at the K-5 school, plus all the adults. Special 100% pre-washed cotton was used for comfort and maximum protection, and to prevent shrinkage.
Wildly varied patterns were chosen to appeal to kids of all ages and their interests — jigsaw puzzles, polka dots, birthday candles and balloons, animals, musical instruments, art supplies, and more. Some are in the green and white colors of the school.
If more masks are needed down the road, St. David’s seamstresses will try to find fabric with eagle designs, the school’s mascot, according to Debra Sigismondo, another coordinator of the project.
The Englewood Elementary School masks even came with a blessing. At St. David’s Aug. 2 streaming church service, the Rev. Vickie McDonald gave God’s blessing to the masks, with online viewers joining in prayer.
While the Mask-R-Aid ladies are grateful their masks may contribute to the success of a new school year, principal Mark Grossenbacher, his teachers and staff may be most grateful of all to receive them.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for these masks," he said. "They are amazing, and the fact that they were made with love for very student and staff member makes us thankful each day we wear them. We are a Community of Caring at Englewood Elementary School and are so grateful to have St. David’s Church as a member of our caring community.”
