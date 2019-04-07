ENGLEWOOD — Bobbi Sue Burton beat cancer a couple of years ago.
Sadly she recently learned it's back, but says it won't stop her from giving students and seniors Easter baskets this year.
Burton, the founder of Project Phoenix Resale store in Englewood, gathers donations and fills hundreds of baskets every year for Easter.
"We deliver them to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, the YMCA Youth Shelter and several assisted-living facilities in Englewood," Burton said Friday after going in for her first cancer treatment. "We will be doing 400 baskets this year, the Lord willing."
Now, more than in year's past, Burton needs reliable helpers and numerous donated items. On Friday, a volunteer didn't show up to help with the baskets.
"I really, really need people who do what they say and say what they do to come help me, beginning Monday," she said. "I have a woman coming to drop off baskets, beach buckets and candy on Sunday. Then I will need help putting together the baskets on Monday. Then I will need more help as the donations come in to finish off the baskets just before Easter."
Project Phoenix will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at its new location at 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. That's where they're accepting donations. Wanted items include new stuffed animals in all sizes, small toys for the baskets like jump ropes, bubbles, coloring books, crayons, little cars and Play-Doh. Also needed is individually wrapped candies and chocolate bunnies, crayons, small treat bags and Easter grass.
Burton doesn't need the empty plastic eggs, but does need cellophane to wrap baskets.
For adults at the nursing homes, Burton suggests puzzle books, notebooks, pens, small board games, combs, brushes, lotions, magazines, socks or slippers.
"I really like the beach buckets that people donate from the Dollar Tree tree because they can be reused by the child, where as the baskets have to be stored for a year or thrown away," she said. "People at the nursing homes like things like large-print books and puzzle books. We want to make sure they get something special too. We also give to the campers (homeless), so some personal hygiene items would work well in the baskets."
Burton said after the baskets are put together, she needs help delivering them just before Easter.
With her cancer treatments, she's not as mobile as she likes.
"I'm exhausted, but I will be fine by Monday," she said. "I'm just a little overwhelmed right now. I need helpers willing to help."
The deadline for donations to fill the baskets is April 17.
Through her resale shop, Burton gives items like housewares, clothing, diapers, bedding and anything else available that could help parents and caregivers in need.
Burton cautioned not to leave any donations outside the store as they tend to disappear before she opens. Any monetary donations will be used to purchase anything needed for the baskets, Burton said.
“We’re grassroots, we’re 100 percent self-funded and we earn every dollar to help out to those in need,” Burton said. "I'd love for volunteers who help out at Easter to stay on and help at the store maybe once a week or once in a while. I simply won't say 'no' because there's always something to do there.
We are always doing something special for families, homeless and seniors in need during holidays and before school begins each year."
For more information, call Bobbi Burton at 941-681-2707.
