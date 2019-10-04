ENGLEWOOD — Bobbi Sue Burton needs Ninjas, princesses, mermaids and Spider-Man and other costumes for the annual kid's Halloween Bash.
"I'm a little behind this year, so I really could use anything that people don't mind donating," said Burton, founder of Project Phoenix ReSale shop in Englewood.
Burton said she could use paper products including plates, forks, spoons and napkins. They can be mixed and matched because it's a free Halloween event. She also needs volunteers to do face painting, work doing crafts with children and dishing out treats.
"I also need costumes of all sizes to give out at the Halloween Bash to children in need," she said. "They don't have to be new. They can even be parts of costumes. Kids like to make their own costumes from the accessory table we set up. We could use gloves, capes, makeup, hats, toy swords, ninja toys, fairy wings, and candy, we need lots and lots of candy. We could also use cookies, cupcakes and juice. We never have enough juice and water."
This year, Burton is adding a trunk-or-treat area during the free children's function, set for 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Burton has 50 pumpkins donated from Sunfresh Produce to give to the first 50 children, and Marco's Pizza also donated the pizza for the event.
Project Phoenix is an Englewood-based nonprofit whose mission is "to provide families and individuals with items they have lost due to fire, loss of home, lack of renters/homeowners insurance, domestic situations, etc.
Burton, who is battling cancer, was hospitalized last month. She usually begins asking for donations in September for the Halloween Bash.
"This is one of the events we sponsor that we can't get enough volunteers," Burton said, adding she'd love teens from church youth groups or high school clubs like Key Club, Rotary, student government or others to volunteer for a few hours if possible. "I will pay for face painters if I have to, but it would be great if teenagers who like doing it would come and volunteer. We always have clowns there. They will be there again."
Last year, more than 110 children came out to pick costumes, eat and have fun.
Today, Project Phoenix is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is holding a $5 stuff a bag sale.
"We will be busy Saturday, but absolutely will take any donations for Halloween, we haven't had any yet and really need the help," Burton said, adding the store is also open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 941-681-2707 or find the Project Phoenix page on Facebook.
