Bobbi Sue Burton, founder of Project Phoenix ReSale store, is battling cancer.
Every day she tries not to let her illness stop her from helping others.
Project Phoenix is an Englewood-based nonprofit whose mission is "to provide families and individuals with items they have lost due to fire, loss of home, lack of renters/homeowners insurance, domestic situations, etc."
Since her shop closed a month ago, she's helped people in need online. She never stopped doing meals for the homeless at Indian Mound Park in Englewood. However, they can't gather and eat the homemade meals. The Tuesday night feeding program has been converted into "to go" boxed meals.
On Monday she plans to reopen her nonprofit shop on 36 W. Dearborn St. Her problem is with a compromised immune system; she's not allowed to be around many people for long periods of time. She's also lost a handful of older volunteers who also haven't been cleared to venture out in public.
She desperately needs volunteers to help sort donated clothing and at least one or two people who can run the cash register. Volunteers need little training and mostly a love for working with people, Burton said.
"I've been closed because of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the rent for the building doesn't have to be paid," she said. "The rent is $4,500. I have not been able to get any grants or any help like some of these other groups."
While closed, Burton and helpers cleaned the shop and made some changes to comply with new social distancing guidelines. She still has an area for teachers to come and pick free supplies to stock their classrooms when school reopens.
She has masks and gloves for volunteers.
"We encourage our customers to wear a mask," she said. "Hand sanitizer will be available to use throughout the shop and social distance is also required."
Project Phoenix is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. There will be no bag sales, which are very popular, until it's safer, Burton said.
For more information or to volunteer, call 941-681-2707.
