ENGLEWOOD — A small doll dressed like a nun stands guard on a shelf at Project Phoenix Resale store. The sign under the doll reads: “Shoplifting is a Serious Crime.”
It’s the first thing customers see most times when they enter the store at 36 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood. The next thing shoppers may notice are classic rock songs like “Rocket Man” and “Who’ll Stop The Rain?” playing in the back of the store near the $1 blouses.
These are signs that Bobbi Sue Burton may not be there, but her sense of humor and taste in music still offer a memorable experience at the store.
Burton, 48, who founded the nonprofit Project Phoenix with her husband Bill Werner out of the garage of their Englewood home, died last month.
Burton opened Project Phoenix and their first resale store 11 years ago. She worked with abused women and those who had lost everything and needed a fresh start. To them, and anyone in need, she gave household items, furniture, appliances, home items and clothing, food.
Burton lost her battle with cancer. However, she told Werner she wanted her legacy to continue.
“While Bobbi was sick, she wanted me to learn to run the store for the past year and a half,” he said. “She told me I needed a desk. She said I should get business cards. She would do videos (on Facebook) doing a weekly promotion. I decided to try doing them. These aren’t things that came natural for me, but this store was her baby — she talked about it so easily on videos.”
Life after Bobbi
Werner said just before Burton died, he was told the home the couple rented was sold. He had to move. However, he was given extra time because of Burton’s illness. He recently moved.
“My life was upside down for a while,” he said. “A lot was happening at once. Now I’m able to concentrate on running the store. I’m doing the best I can.”
He also worked on becoming a little more organized with some new and other loyal volunteers. He brought on Natalie Jones to help in the office and with the everyday operations.
“We are doing a sale a week, and it’s been going well,” Jones said. “We put the children’s clothing on sale for a quarter apiece, and it was a real popular sale. We are doing it again this week.”
The store recently received donations of men’s and women’s Harley-Davidson shirts. They added them to the boutique area filled with designer labels.
However, on the back wall, blouses with name brands from Macy’s, Target, JC Penney and Bealls sell for $1. There’s often a buy-one, get-one sale.
“I used to see people come in and just buy casual clothing,” Werner said. “But now, I’m seeing people come buy clothing for work. We have a pretty good selection of high heels, some boots, and shoes. Some of it is brand new.”
Helping the community
Aside from clothing and shoes, Project Phoenix has a small canned food pantry and perishable food area. Currently Werner has poultry and other meats to give to anyone in need.
“Bobbi always worked to feed the homeless campers once a week with several groups and lots of volunteers in Englewood,” he said. “I have canned food here to give.”
Helping teachers
Project Phoenix has always helped local teachers with supplies. However, school supplies are sitting on the shelves at the store.
“We have school supplies here that we would like teachers to come and get,” he said. “We know the teachers end up spending so much money out of their pocket that if we have something they can use for their students or in the new school year, we welcome them to come and get it.”
Future plans
Werner said once he has volunteers in place, he’d like to bring back Saturday sales. He’s looking for volunteers to work 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. He also still needs a few volunteers for the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. slots Monday through Friday. He said volunteers don’t have to work the entire day, but maybe a couple of hours a week.
“Bobbi used to have stuff-a-bag sales on Saturdays and people loved them,” he said. “I want to get to it. I’m taking things one day at a time.”
Werner is also working to bring back furniture and appliances, once more space opens up at the store. He said he gets calls for them from people in need of larger appliances all the time.
For more information or to help, call 941-681-2707.
