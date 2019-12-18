With the help of community donations, dozens of local students shopped for family and friends recently at the Kid's Holiday Shopping Bash at Project Phoenix of Englewood. Children were also treated to gift wrapping, snacks and items that were $1 and less, making it affordable and fun for them to celebrate the holidays.
Project Phoenix of Englewood is a local nonprofit whose mission "is to provide families and individuals with items they have lost due to fire, loss of home, lack of renter’s/homeowner’s insurance, domestic situations." For more information, visit www.projectphoenixenglewood.org, check out Project Phoenix Englewood page on Facebook, call director Bobbi Sue Burton at 941-681-2707, or visit their thirft store at 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.