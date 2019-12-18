With the help of community donations, dozens of local students shopped for family and friends recently at the Kid's Holiday Shopping Bash at Project Phoenix of Englewood. Children were also treated to gift wrapping, snacks and items that were $1 and less, making it affordable and fun for them to celebrate the holidays.

Project Phoenix of Englewood is a local nonprofit whose mission "is to provide families and individuals with items they have lost due to fire, loss of home, lack of renter’s/homeowner’s insurance, domestic situations." For more information, visit www.projectphoenixenglewood.org, check out Project Phoenix Englewood page on Facebook, call director Bobbi Sue Burton at 941-681-2707, or visit their thirft store at 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

