ENGLEWOOD — Vandals took their rage out on the nonprofit Project Phoenix thrift store this weekend.
"There was stuff everywhere," said Bill Werner, Project Phoenix vice president, about conditions at the nonprofit's resale store on West Dearborn Street.
"Everything that wasn't nailed down was literally tossed down the middle of our driveway or to the side of our property," he said. "They didn't get into the building, but it looked like someone had a fit of rage and a lot of anger built up."
No one at the nonprofit has any ideas who that person could be.
"We haven't made any enemies," he said. "We've pretty much helped everyone who has come in and wanted help."
Werner said he started get calls from people early Sunday morning how they discovered that someone trashed and vandalized the exterior of the nonprofit's store on West Dearborn Street sometime Saturday night. A refrigerator was knocked over and the door was torn off.
Project Phoenix president Bobbi Sue Burton posted a short video on the Project Phoenix Facebook page Sunday.
"Luckily, it was just vandalism," Burton said. "There was some thefts of stuff we knew about and probably stuff we didn't know about (on the outside of the building)."
Like Werner, Burton said whoever trashed the property was full of rage.
"Personally, I don't know why," she said.
Burton told the Sun Monday, "They took our lawn mower that we use at the shop to keep the outside maintained."
Sarasota County Sheriff's investigators dusted for fingerprints. Unfortunately, neither Project Phoenix nor neighboring businesses operate video surveillance systems that captured images of the vandal or vandals. Project Phoenix does have a new security system that hasn't been fully installed, Werner said.
Burton is not confident the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will be able to track down the vandal. She said it wasn't helpful to learn about Project Phoenix being vandalized as she was being released from a nearly three-week hospital stay.
"Honestly, it literally took me three hours to be able to get up, take my meds and be brought there," she said. "It made everything so much worse, but the outpouring from the community was absolutely amazing."
Werner said he, too, has seen strong support from the community. A bevy of volunteers were busy at the resale store Monday.
"It's been really great about the community support, what they think of us," he said.
Even so, Burton said, "After all that occurred, and by the time I got home, I felt so sick and I was so weak and it definitely gave me a major setback."
Project Phoenix collects pantry items, clothing, household items, personal care items, small appliances, baby items for families in need.
The nonprofit's mission is to provide families and individuals with items they have lost due to fire, loss of home, lack of insurance, domestic situations or other setbacks.
They also work in conjunction with other outreach programs in the Englewood area.
Project Phoenix clients are referred by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Englewood Fire Control District, Charlotte County 211, the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, St. Francis of Assisi and St. David’s Episcopal Church.
For more information, visit Project Phoenix's Facebook page or call 941-828-1955.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.