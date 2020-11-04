ENGLEWOOD — The triangular property at Old Englewood Road and State Road 776 took a step toward development into apartment buildings Wednesday.
Sarasota County commissioners approved zoning for a proposed development for the 11.85 acre property that will see three multi-family structures with 90 units. The latest plan is one less building than what was originally approved.
Also, a four-acre existing wetland will be reconstructed and enlarged. While county environmental staff objected to the destruction of the existing wetland, Jeff Boone, attorney for the developer, noted that only 30% of the existing wetland is functional. The recreated wetland will be 100% functional, he said.
In previous proposals for the property, Commissioner Alan Maio said he was concerned about how the original project would abut neighboring Pine Lake homes to the south. He had called for a wall between the two developments. But now the wall will not be needed since the wetland will help buffer the two developments naturally.
Like other zoning hearings for the Gateway project, residents who live in Pine Lake and around nearby Buchan Airport were among those neighbors who balked at the development of the property. Several wanted it to remain undeveloped since it adds to the natural ambiance of Englewood.
Commissioners pointed out that the land is private property.
"Nobody owns their view," Commissioner Nancy Detert suggested. "You can enjoy your view, but unless you buy the property, you don't own your view."
Residents worried about adding to traffic. A Florida Department of Transportation study did not indicate traffic volume is heavy enough to "warrant" a traffic signal at the Old Englewood Road-State Road 776 intersection.
Detert suggested she and Maio could request FDOT officials reconsider their decision.
Maio took exception with anyone saying that commissioners were "pushing through" the project for the developer — especially since it was sent back four months ago for a second review by the advisory Planning Commission.
And as far as county commissioners wanting "to pave over paradise," Maio noted that 182 square miles of property in Sarasota County is in public ownership and being preserved.
