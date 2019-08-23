Rotonda West, Gardens of Gulf Cove and Pirates Harbor property owners will have the opportunity to tell Charlotte County how they want to pay for repaving, stormwater and other infrastructure projects.
Rotonda West property owners will also be discussing Monday at an advisory board meeting what they want to do with beautification funding and other projects their municipal service benefit taxing unit plans to undertake.
Survey says...
Rotonda West, Gardens of Gulf Cove and Pirates Harbor taxing units are scheduled to see assessment increases.
The county posted Friday on www.charlottecountyfl.gov electronic surveys for each of the taxing units that ask property owners to choose between alternative funding strategies to pay off the debt of their respective taxing units for paving and other infrastructure projects.
The surveys end Sept. 5.
County commissioners will consider the results of surveys at their budget public hearings next month.
The commission's first budget hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m., Sept. 9 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
A final decision will be made at the commission’s second budget hearing at 5 p.m., Sept. 23 at the Charlotte County Administration Center 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
RW beautification bucks
Public Works will ask the Rotonda West taxing unit advisory board Monday what it wants to do with $1.5 million collected specifically for landscaping, signage and other beautification projects.
While the final decision is up to county commissioners, the advisory board will be ask to recommend beautification projects or reimburse individual property owners $180 per equivalent residential unit (ERU).
Rotonda West saw a strong contingent of property owners, filling up the Tringali Center gymnasium, who opposed sidewalks turn out for a public hearing last month. Commissioners voted to reducethe proposed $400 assessment increase ceiling by $100. They also voted to forego any funding for future sidewalks.
County officials are expecting a large crowd Monday.
The Rotonda West advisory board is scheduled to meet 9 a.m. Monday at the Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road (State Road 776), Englewood East. For information, call 941-575-3613 or email Kimberly.Lewis-Tison@charlottecountyfl.gov.
